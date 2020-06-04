U.S. Archbishop Lies In Order to "Ban" Kneeling Reception of Communion

Seattle Archbishop Paul Etienne ordered his faithful to remain standing when receiving the host or the chalice.After the coronavirus, the sacrilegious Communion from the chalice is likely gone for good. In a May 27 pastoral letter, Etienne writes that “to kneel or to add other gestures, individualises the reception of Communion” while Etienne desires “unity of posture.”But: What is wrong with "individualising" since the mantra "unity in diversity" is inevitably used by the same bishops for introducing their case-by-case heresies?Etienne is lying when pretending to follow the General Instruction of the 2011 Roman Missal. These instructions say that the standing reception of Communion is the "norm" in the U.S. "unless an individual member of the faithful wishes to receive Communion while kneeling."In other words: Etienne's decree is utterly null and void.