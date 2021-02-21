‘O God, Who dost every year purge thy Church by the Fast of Forty Days, grant unto this thy family, that what things soever they strive to obtain at thy hand by abstaining from meats, they may ever … More

‘O God, Who dost every year purge thy Church by the Fast of Forty Days, grant unto this thy family, that what things soever they strive to obtain at thy hand by abstaining from meats, they may ever turn to profit by good works. Through Jesus Christ, thy Son our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, ever one God, world without end. Amen.’ (Collect, First Sunday of Lent)