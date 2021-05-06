My visit at Th. Schenk Wachskerzenfabrik, Würzburg, Germany

As a Traditional Catholic priest I always try to support local companies as much as I can. One of those companies is Th. Schenk Wachskerzenfabrik. This company is family owned for generations and they are the only ones, as far as I know, who still produce candles to meet the requirements for the Traditional Latin Mass. But one cannot only find high quality church candles, but also excellent altar wine and altar bread, as well as many beautiful devotionals.