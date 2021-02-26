TRADCATKNIGHT: LaSalette: Precursor of Antichrist To Make War Before The Real Antichrist

By: Eric Gajewski“A precursor of the Antichrist, with his troops drawn from many nations, will wage war against the true Christ, sole Savior of the world; he will shed much blood and will seek to annihilate the cult of God so as to be regarded as a god.” Our Lady of LaSalette, 1846We are told in the consensus of Catholic prophecy that as we get closer to God’s 3-fold Triumph (Church, Immaculate & Sacred Hearts) that we would encounter increasing false prophets and false “christ-like” figures who will taut themselves as god in a megalomaniac manner.