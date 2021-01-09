Clicks1
Siege of the Capitol RichardFrench. Flags were flying at half-staff on Capitol Hill this Friday to honor the memory of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who was killed while defending members of …More
Siege of the Capitol RichardFrench.
Flags were flying at half-staff on Capitol Hill this Friday to honor the memory of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who was killed while defending members of Congress
Flags were flying at half-staff on Capitol Hill this Friday to honor the memory of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who was killed while defending members of Congress