World Over - 2020-06-11 - Niger Innis with Raymond Arroyo
NIGER INNIS, national spokesman for The Congress of Racial Equality is here with analysis of the ongoing protests…peaceful and violent…across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and shares his thoughts on what is driving the Black Lives Matter movement.