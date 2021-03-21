New Theory: “God Is Present In Homosex Relationships”

Essen Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck, Germany, called in a March 19 pastoral letter for “a serious and deeply appreciative re-evaluation of homosexuality.”
A mere repetition of the [truthful] magisterial valuation of homosexuality on the basis of natural law is "no longer understood or accepted" by Overbeck because homosexuals "feel" offended and hurt.
Overbeck informs that in the name of a "pastoral accompaniment" homosexual blessing ceremonies have already come into being which "show" that "in the name of the church God is present in this relationship" - an assertion which diametrically contradicts the Bible.
Picture: Franz-Josef Overbeck © Olaf Kosinsky, wikicommons CC BY-SA, #newsDaxkfhfizs
