New Theory: “God Is Present In Homosex Relationships”

Essen Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck, Germany, called in a March 19 pastoral letter for “a serious and deeply appreciative re-evaluation of homosexuality.”A mere repetition of the [truthful] magisterial valuation of homosexuality on the basis of natural law is "no longer understood or accepted" by Overbeck because homosexuals "feel" offended and hurt.Overbeck informs that in the name of a "pastoral accompaniment" homosexual blessing ceremonies have already come into being which "show" that "in the name of the church God is present in this relationship" - an assertion which diametrically contradicts the Bible.