Clicks70
The Station of The Cross
1
Dr. John Bergsma: is Professor of Theology at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. A former Protestant pastor, Dr. Bergsma entered the Catholic Church in 2001 while getting his Ph.D. in Bible …More
Dr. John Bergsma: is Professor of Theology at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. A former Protestant pastor, Dr. Bergsma entered the Catholic Church in 2001 while getting his Ph.D. in Bible from the University of Notre Dame. A close collaborator of Dr. Scott Hahn, Bergsma speaks regularly on Catholic radio and at conferences and parishes nationally and internationally.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Defeat Modernism
  • Report
Dr. John Bergsma is still a protestant as Steubenville is a protestant/modernist university falsely claiming to be Catholic. Just look at their 'worship' services. They are horrifically protestant. Scott Hahn and John Bergsma, wolves in sheeps clothing.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up