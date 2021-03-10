Dr. Bob Lahita Discusses New CDC Guidelines for Americans Already Fully Vaccinated The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines on Monday for people who have been … More





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines on Monday for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with others that are vaccinated without social distancing or wearing masks, and vaccinated grandparents can visit healthy grandchildren. So far, around 31 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, which is about 9% of the U.S. population. Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph's Healthcare System and Professor of Medicine at Rutgers and New York Medical College, Dr. Bob Lahita, joins to discuss what he thinks of the new guidelines. The CDC says if you've been exposed to COVID-19 but are fully vaccinated, you do not have to quarantine or get tested. Another recommendation is to continue wearing masks out in public even if you have been fully vaccinated. Dr. Lahita shares why you should still wear a mask. The doctor also explains why we are hearing about people catching COVID after they have been fully vaccinated and whether he thinks the CDC guidelines were a step in the right direction. Dr. Lahita tells us what he would say to people who are reluctant to take the vaccine, what there is to know about its possible side-effects and how it was developed.