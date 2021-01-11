Parler CANCELED by Google, Apple, and Amazon. Parler, a pro-free speech alternative to Twitter and Facebook, has been canceled by the combined might of Google, Apple, and Amazon. The message of the … More



Parler, a pro-free speech alternative to Twitter and Facebook, has been canceled by the combined might of Google, Apple, and Amazon. The message of the tech tyrants is clear: If we don't submit to them, there's nowhere else to go. David Wood discusses the issue. For the New York Times article quoted in this video ("Amazon, Apple and Google Cut Off Parler, an App That Drew Trump Supporters"), click here: Amazon, Apple and Google Cut Off Parler, an App That Drew Trump Supporters - The New York Times (nytimes.com)