Feast of the Chair of St Peter - Fr David Goodill OP

The homily on the Feast of the Chair of St Peter, at Blackfriars Oxford (22.02.21), by Fr David Goodill OP. The readings at Mass were: 1 Peter 5:1-4; Psalm 22(23); Matthew 16:13-19 The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/xlUNyKad-4o