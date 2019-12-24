The Christmas Star

Christmas is a time of celebration full of symbols that invite us to relive the birth of the Son of God in the stable of Bethlehem. The Star that shines during the holy night is one of these symbols … More

Christmas is a time of celebration full of symbols that invite us to relive the birth of the Son of God in the stable of Bethlehem. The Star that shines during the holy night is one of these symbols that for more than 2,000 years has aroused wonder. Over the centuries, the historical existence of this extraordinary light, narrated in the Gospels and predicted by the prophets, has given rise to numerous debates in the scientific world, both inside and outside the Church.