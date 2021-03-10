CDC: Promoting the destruction of the common sense.

Fully vaccinated people can:

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancingVisit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancingRefrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomaticTake precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancingWear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 diseaseWear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple householdsAvoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatheringsGet tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms Follow guidance issued by individual employersFollow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendationsSource: Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People | CDC