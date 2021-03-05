The Earth is collapsing! Volcanoes are everywhere .. terrible scenes of the volcano of Etna in Italy. The Earth is collapsing! Volcanoes are everywhere .. terrible scenes of the volcano of Etna in … More





The Earth is collapsing! Volcanoes are everywhere .. terrible scenes of the volcano of Etna in Italy



The #storm, #hurricane, #tornado, #hail, #snow,



See more :



youtube.com/watch?v=AZaeAbEKU3o&t=6s

Scary dark clouds in the sky of Argentina! Centro, Rosario, Santa Fe



Mountains of snow bury homes and streets in Niigata, Japan

youtube.com/watch?v=nn2VSGf3fw0&t=10s



youtube.com/watch?v=4aIYatJ3efw

Roll cloud and the lightning seen in the sky of Australia, Queensland



youtube.com/watch?v=lOoogI91V90&t=1s

Desert miracle!! Saudi desert turns into a big lake after heavy rain



Storm Aiden hits UK, Ireland and France now

youtube.com/watch?v=FTReUO_VgtY



Super Typhoon RollyPH - Gony hits Philippines

youtube.com/watch?v=Ba6a3fUIdUQ



Massive storm hits southern Turkey, Antalya Tsunami of Izmir, Istanbul, Ankara

youtube.com/watch?v=bGN7Gl50O5A



Lightning strikes Israel and flash floods in Jerusalem

youtube.com/watch?v=qPctDXV_pzE&t=12s



dust devil tornado hits Saudi, north Makkah Medina storm! close lightning strikes , Saudi Arabia

youtube.com/watch?v=rHMSp_gUCUM



Terrible stormy rain and floods hits Algeria

youtube.com/watch?v=Ojv8iLK7AOw&t=32s The Earth is collapsing! Volcanoes are everywhere .. terrible scenes of the volcano of Etna in Italy.The Earth is collapsing! Volcanoes are everywhere .. terrible scenes of the volcano of Etna in ItalyThe #Nature News channel is concerned with weather conditions, natural events and disasters in the world, especially floods, #flooding #rain , landslides, #earthquake #volcano , tsunami, supercell clouds, strange phenomena, moon, meteor, meteors, comet, The sun, the sky, an eclipse, an eclipse in all world countries, especially:See more :Scary dark clouds in the sky of Argentina! Centro, Rosario, Santa FeMountains of snow bury homes and streets in Niigata, JapanRoll cloud and the lightning seen in the sky of Australia, QueenslandDesert miracle!! Saudi desert turns into a big lake after heavy rainStorm Aiden hits UK, Ireland and France nowSuper Typhoon RollyPH - Gony hits PhilippinesMassive storm hits southern Turkey, Antalya Tsunami of Izmir, Istanbul, AnkaraLightning strikes Israel and flash floods in Jerusalemdust devil tornado hits Saudi, north Makkah Medina storm! close lightning strikes , Saudi ArabiaTerrible stormy rain and floods hits Algeria