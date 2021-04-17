'Biggest Russian Troop Movement Since WORLD WAR TWO Has Ukraine Bracing For Invasion' Soldiers on Ukraine's eastern border are bracing for the possibility of an all-out assault. Russia is reportedly … More

'Biggest Russian Troop Movement Since WORLD WAR TWO Has Ukraine Bracing For Invasion' Soldiers on Ukraine's eastern border are bracing for the possibility of an all-out assault. Russia is reportedly carrying out the "largest movement of troops since World War Two". President Joe Biden and EU leaders have urged both nations to de-escalate tensions. On Thursday three Ukrainian gunboats were almost provoked into firing on Russian ships in the contested Sea of Azov. It's feared Vladimir Putin is looking for a minor engagement as a pretext for war. Russia illegally annexed the territory of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and still occupies it. Meanwhile, Kiev warns it could build its own nuclear arsenal if it is refused entry to NATO. ODN