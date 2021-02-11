Exactly Why Joe Biden Is Not A Catholic. This video explains, with documentation, exactly why Joe Biden is not Catholic. It shows how the relevant principles prove the sedevacantist position. It … More





This video explains, with documentation, exactly why Joe Biden is not Catholic. It shows how the relevant principles prove the sedevacantist position. It demonstrates that the sect of Antipope Francis lacks the Church’s mark of unity. It also covers and refutes the position and contradictions of false traditionalists like Michael Matt, Taylor Marshall, etc.



