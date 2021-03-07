Republican Iowa Senator Joni Ernst Introduces Pro-Life 'Informed Consent Act' | EWTN News Nightly Republican Iowa Senator, Joni Ernst, recently introduced a bill known as the Informed Consent Act. … More





Republican Iowa Senator, Joni Ernst, recently introduced a bill known as the Informed Consent Act. The legislation would make it a crime to perform an abortion or sterilization procedure on a patient without the informed consent. The bill comes on the heels of a whistle blower complaint last Fall that alleged mass hysterectomies were being performed on immigrant women at a customs enforcement facility in Georgia. Senator Joni Ernst joins to tell us more about the bill and why she felt it was important to introduce it now. The bill would impose a fine and up to ten years in prison for anyone who performs these procedures without informed consent, Ernst explains whether there are any exceptions. The Iowa Senator shares her thoughts on what we are seeing right now on the border with a surge of migrant crossings, most notable by unaccompanied children. With many calling it a crisis, a potential humanitarian crisis, Ernst discusses what she thinks should be done. She also gives her perspective on the COVID relief bill currently being discussed in the Senate.