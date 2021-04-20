President Biden Says He’s ‘Prepared to Compromise’ with Lawmakers on American Jobs Plan President Joe Biden met Monday with lawmakers from both political parties in the Oval Office, as he continues … More





President Joe Biden met Monday with lawmakers from both political parties in the Oval Office, as he continues working to convince them and the American public his infrastructure bill, which many criticize for being too costly and unnecessary, is needed. Meanwhile, in the fight against Covid-19, the nation is in a “complicated stage” with both good news and bad. Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says "on the one hand more people in the United States are being vaccinated every single day at an accelerated pace, on the other hand cases and hospitalizations are increasing in some areas of the country." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Biden Says He’s ‘Prepared to Compromise’ with Lawmakers on American Jobs PlanPresident Joe Biden met Monday with lawmakers from both political parties in the Oval Office, as he continues working to convince them and the American public his infrastructure bill, which many criticize for being too costly and unnecessary, is needed. Meanwhile, in the fight against Covid-19, the nation is in a “complicated stage” with both good news and bad. Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says "on the one hand more people in the United States are being vaccinated every single day at an accelerated pace, on the other hand cases and hospitalizations are increasing in some areas of the country." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly