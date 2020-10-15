Clicks46
Cell of St Teresa's Death
St Teresa of Avila died on this day (15 October) in 1582 in this room in Alba de Tormes. As she lay in bed, she said: “O my Lord, and my spouse, the desired hour is now come.The hour is at last come, wherein I shall pass out of this exile, and my soul shall enjoy in thy company what it hath so earnestly longed for.”
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
