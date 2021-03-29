Life on the Rock - 2021-03-29 - Maria Vargo and Jonathan Roumie Maria Vargo and Jonathan Roumie discuss the new film "The Last Days,” and its portrayal of the life and death of Jesus Christ. Hosted … More

Life on the Rock - 2021-03-29 - Maria Vargo and Jonathan Roumie



Maria Vargo and Jonathan Roumie discuss the new film "The Last Days,” and its portrayal of the life and death of Jesus Christ. Hosted by the MFVA Friars.