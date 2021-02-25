248. Keep Jesus

Paul considers himself the last, since he’s aware of his smallness before the greatness of Christ, of the Spirit and of the Father. He says:“To me, the very least of all the holy ones.” Ephesians, chapter 3, verse 8Then he confirms that he receives everything from Christ as we must also expect everything from him:“To me, the very least of all the holy ones, this grace was given, to preach to the Gentiles the inscrutable riches of Christ.” Ephesians, chapter 3, verse 8By the light that he receives from Christ, he can say:“What is the plan of the mystery hidden from ages past in God who created all things.” Ephesians, chapter 3, verse 9It’s impressive, striking, how God gives Paul his knowledge for the people. Paul is touched by the grace of God. It is the Lord’s wish for all. If he transmits the content of the mystery of God, it is because there is no more mystery. It’s unveiled!Like Paul, we are never too small. We accept to be small though, since God is so infinite in every respect. Nothing outclasses him.Book: The Shepherd’s MissionNormand Thomas