April 20 The Gospel breski1

April 20 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6,30-35.

The crowd said to Jesus: "What sign can you do, that we may see and believe in you? What can you do?

Our ancestors ate manna in the desert, as it is written: 'He gave them bread from heaven to eat.'"

So Jesus said to them, "Amen, amen, I say to you, it was not Moses who gave the bread from heaven; my Father gives you the true bread from heaven.

For the bread of God is that which comes down from heaven and gives life to the world."

So they said to him, "Sir, give us this bread always."

Jesus said to them, "I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Nerses Chnorhali (1102-1173)

Armenian patriarch

Jesus, the Father's only Son, § 150-161 ; SC 203

"My Father gives you the true bread from heaven"

For the Hebrews you visibly divided the sea in two,

And for me, my thick darkness.

At that time you swallowed up Pharaoh,

And now, the Prince of this world, author of death (Jn 12:31; 8:44).

For them you were an overshadowing cloud by day

And a pillar of fire by night (Ex 13:21);

As for me, my light is understanding of the Word, your Son,

And my protection is the Holy Spirit.

In those days you gave the manna that perishes

And those who ate of it are dead;

But now, you give your heavenly body

Giving life to those who eat.

They drank the water that gushed from the rock (Ex 17),

I drank the blood from your side, O thou, my Rock (Jn 16:34; Ps 19[18]:3).

They looked on the serpent of bronze where it hung (Nb 21,9),

And I beheld you, who are life, as you hung on the cross.

To them you gave the Law of Moses,

Written on tablets of stone;

But to me, the wisdom of your Spirit,

Your holy Gospel.

Therefore what pertains to the good will be required of me

Far more than it will be required of them (…)

But you, O my Lord, who became their Expiator,

Only-begotten Son of the Father, the all-merciful (…)

Prevent me not from entering your Promised Land

As you prevented most of them,

But along with the two who entered there (Dt 1:36; 31:3)

