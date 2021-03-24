New Study Finds People with Down Syndrome are at a Higher Risk of COVID-19 | EWTN News Nightly A new study finds people with down syndrome are at an increased risk of the COVID-19 virus. The death … More





A new study finds people with down syndrome are at an increased risk of the COVID-19 virus. The death rate of people with down syndrome over the age of forty is three times higher than the general population. Geriatric Doctor at the Gemelli University Hospital, Dr. Angelo Carfi, joins to tell us more about what the findings in his study are regarding people with down syndrome who have COVID-19. Dr. Carfi discusses what the solution is to protecting people with down syndrome and what some of the challenges are in protecting people with disabilities.