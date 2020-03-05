Donate now
15
Mass For Shut Ins Third Sunday of Lent March 15, 2020
fatherjeffrey
5 hours ago
Mass For Shut Ins for the Third Sunday of Lent March 15, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Tom McCarthy. lector.
