March 25 The Second Reading breski1

Letter to the Hebrews 10,4-10.

Brothers and sisters: it is impossible that the blood of bulls and goats take away sins.

For this reason, when he came into the world, he said: "Sacrifice and offering you did not desire, but a body you prepared for me;

holocausts and sin offerings you took no delight in.

Then I said, 'As is written of me in the scroll, Behold, I come to do your will, O God.'"

First he says, "Sacrifices and offerings, holocausts and sin offerings, you neither desired nor delighted in." These are offered according to the law.

Then he says, "Behold, I come to do your will." He takes away the first to establish the second.

By this "will," we have been consecrated through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.