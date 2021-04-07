Clicks1
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses how a closer reading and prayerful reflection on Scripture, and our acceptance of the Word of God, can …More
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ
Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses how a closer reading and prayerful reflection on Scripture, and our acceptance of the Word of God, can sometimes make us uncomfortable and challenge some un-modern principles like sola scriptura.
Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses how a closer reading and prayerful reflection on Scripture, and our acceptance of the Word of God, can sometimes make us uncomfortable and challenge some un-modern principles like sola scriptura.