Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ

Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses how a closer reading and prayerful reflection on Scripture, and our acceptance of the Word of God, can sometimes make us uncomfortable and challenge some un-modern principles like sola scriptura.