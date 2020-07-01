Profecy of Marie Julie Jahenny Part 1

An approved Catholic stigmatist, she received numerous visitations from the Sacred Heart, Our Lady, St. Joseph, St. Michael, St. Ann, and many others too numerous to name who taught her the power of … More

An approved Catholic stigmatist, she received numerous visitations from the Sacred Heart, Our Lady, St. Joseph, St. Michael, St. Ann, and many others too numerous to name who taught her the power of suffering for the salvation of souls. She was also told details of future events, many of her predictions concern the chastisements that would befall France first then the rest of the world due to the depravity of sin: strange weather patterns, famines, earthquakes, a blood rain lasting several weeks, revolutions, the slaughter of Christians, especially in Paris, which would eventually be destroyed. Her visions included warnings concerning new diseases and plagues that would strike the earth, and also elaborate details on the Three Days of Darkness and the signs that would proceed them, details that were not disclosed by other mystics in the Catholic Church. Marie-Julie was also shown the various remedies and the introduction of new sacramental's that would help protect the faithful during these dark times. As Christ said to her on several occasions, "I want My people to be warned."