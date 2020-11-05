Clicks125
Chosen Emanuela Callaghan
3
  • Report

  • Social networks

Chosen Emanuela Callaghan
  • Report
Don’t be jealous😉 If you are doing this for God’s greater glory, does it really matter?
F M Shyanguya
  • Report
No jealousy. My posts do trend as well. Thanks be to God. Just an observation and also this post is just, well, weird.
F M Shyanguya
  • Report
@Chosen Emanuela Callaghan
Joined Oct 22 🤔 Yet your post trend on the main News page
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up