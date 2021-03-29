 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks6
fatherjeffrey
SSP Mass Fifth Sunday of Lent March 21, 2021 Mass For Shut Ins for the Fifth Sunday of Lent March 21, 2021. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Brother Marco Bulgarelli, SSP, lector; Frank and Elaine Barney, …More
SSP Mass Fifth Sunday of Lent March 21, 2021

Mass For Shut Ins for the Fifth Sunday of Lent March 21, 2021. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Brother Marco Bulgarelli, SSP, lector; Frank and Elaine Barney, musicians.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up