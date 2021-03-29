SSP Mass Fifth Sunday of Lent March 21, 2021 Mass For Shut Ins for the Fifth Sunday of Lent March 21, 2021. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Brother Marco Bulgarelli, SSP, lector; Frank and Elaine Barney, … More

SSP Mass Fifth Sunday of Lent March 21, 2021



Mass For Shut Ins for the Fifth Sunday of Lent March 21, 2021. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Brother Marco Bulgarelli, SSP, lector; Frank and Elaine Barney, musicians.