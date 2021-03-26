President Biden Holds Long-Awaited, First Formal News Conference | EWTN News Nightly Finally holding the long-awaited news conference that media members had been urging daily, President Joe Biden … More





Finally holding the long-awaited news conference that media members had been urging daily, President Joe Biden went before socially distanced reporters on Thursday in the East Room of the White House, where he answered questions for a little over an hour. Among the topics were the Southern Border, North Korea, China, the filibuster, voting rights and his future goals for seeking the Oval Office. After several weeks, the nation got to see how the Commander in Chief would respond off the cuff. Reporters have questioned the president before, but usually the brief encounters were muffled by a mask. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Biden Holds Long-Awaited, First Formal News Conference | EWTN News NightlyFinally holding the long-awaited news conference that media members had been urging daily, President Joe Biden went before socially distanced reporters on Thursday in the East Room of the White House, where he answered questions for a little over an hour. Among the topics were the Southern Border, North Korea, China, the filibuster, voting rights and his future goals for seeking the Oval Office. After several weeks, the nation got to see how the Commander in Chief would respond off the cuff. Reporters have questioned the president before, but usually the brief encounters were muffled by a mask. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly