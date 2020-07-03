Katie Somers on Twitter:I spoke to this woman today, a doctor. She said, “These images are harmful to society.” I asked her if she supports abortion and she said yes. I asked, “What is harmful about seeing images of what you support?”She said, “They spread misinformation.” I said, “Does this not accurately depict an abortion procedure?” She said, “The women who need these procedures and get them, don’t see this aspect of it.”I said, “Right, what should I say to the women who come up to me and say that if they’d known it looked like that, they wouldn’t have done it?” Awkward silence and fidgeting. I continued, “Don’t they deserve to see this aspect too? Don’t women deserve the whole truth?”She was very uncomfortable, and walked away, with a, “You’re wasting your time.” I think, actually, it was a great use of time.