A n informant came to David with the report, "The Israelites have transferred their loyalty to Absalom."

At this, David said to all his servants who were with him in Jerusalem: "Up! Let us take flight, or none of us will escape from Absalom. Leave quickly, lest he hurry and overtake us, then visit disaster upon us and put the city to the sword."

Psalms 3:2-3.4-5.6-7.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 5:1-20.

Commentary of the day

Commentary of the day: Blessed Charles de Foucauld