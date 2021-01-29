Fr William Casey is in my opinion a modern day St John the Baptist and St Vincent Ferrer known as the Angel of Judgement, he doesn't water down anything or teaching of the Holy Catholic and … More

Fr William Casey is in my opinion a modern day St John the Baptist and St Vincent Ferrer known as the Angel of Judgement, he doesn't water down anything or teaching of the Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church and from the Holy Bible. He was in the military and at times you will hear him compare the strategies from the enemy in war and to how the devil does similarly in our daily spiritual warfare battles.

He is of the father's of mercy religious order and for a time was a superior and hasn't had any sermons on you tube for a few years as he is on the road and in demand from churches where he gives retreat sermons over the world and rubs peoples



consciences.

Finally he has a homily posted on you tube titled, Repentance a must watch. He might be giving more homilies due to lock down and not able to travel.