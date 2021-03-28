Actress Melissa McCarthy Teams Up with Planned Parenthood Actress Melissa McCarthy spoke with Planned Parenthood’s president for an online discussion, slamming pro-lifers as “troubled” and “hate-… More





Actress Melissa McCarthy spoke with Planned Parenthood’s president for an online discussion, slamming pro-lifers as “troubled” and “hate-filled” - Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Actress Melissa McCarthy Teams Up with Planned ParenthoodActress Melissa McCarthy spoke with Planned Parenthood’s president for an online discussion, slamming pro-lifers as “troubled” and “hate-filled” - Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.