Bl. Maria Teresa Fasce, Sts. Prisca of Rome and Margaret of Hungary-January 18
Taught catechism to children. She grew to love Augustinian spirituality, and became acquainted with the human and spiritual adventure of Rita of Cascia, whose canonization in 1900 was very special to Maria, leading to her desire to be an Augustinian religious in the monastery of Cascia, Italy. She entered in June 1906 at age 25, made her initial vows on Christmas 1907, taking the name Maria Teresa.
The community was in sad decline when Maria Teresa entered, and she became disillusioned. In 1911, she stayed her family for a period of reflection, but returned to the convent, taking her solemn vows on 22 March 1912. Novice mistress in 1914. After writing letters about the terrible spiritual condition of the community, she was appointed vicar from 1917 to 1920, and abbess from 1920 till her death in 1947.
The little chapel containing Saint Rita‘s body was almost unknown when Mother Maria entered the monastery. Today the basilica is a place of pilgrimage for thousands who learned of Rita through the pamphlet, Dalle Api alle Rose, which Mother Maria started in 1923. Mother Maria’s dream was to bring people to God through Saint Rita – and it has worked.
The monastery took in orphan girls, and many live in the modern “Saint Rita’s Hive” next to the church. An Augustinian seminary, a hospital, retreat house, and other services grew up around the chapel. Mother Maria Teresa’s love was the cause of it all, her spirit sustaining her frail body through the years and work.
Born
27 December 1881 at Torriglia, Genoa, Italy as Maria Fasce
Died
18 January 1947 of natural causes
buried next to Saint Rita of Cascia
Venerated
11 July 1995 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtues)
Beatified
12 October 1997 by Pope John Paul II
Saint Prisca of Rome 18 January
Profile
Born to the imperial Roman nobility. Supported the Church in Rome, Italy. Martyr.
Died
stabbed with a sword in 275 in Rome, Italy
buried in the catacomb of Priscilla on the Via Salaria, Rome, Italy
relics translated to the nearby church of Saint Prisca on the Aventine Hill, a church she may have helped found
Saint Margaret of Hungary
Daughter of King Bela IV of Hungary and Marie Laskaris; grand-daughter of the Byzantine emperor. When Hungary was freed from the Tatars, her parents had pledged their next child to God. To keep this promise, Margaret was placed in a Dominican convent at Veszprem, Hungary at age 3; Blessed Helen of Hungary served as her novice mistress. She transferred at age ten to the convent of the Blessed Virgin founded by her parents on the Hasen Insel near Buda, where she lived the rest of her life. At one point her father arranged a marriage for her to King Ottokar II of Bohemia, but she adamently refused. She took vows at age 18. Known for severe self-imposed penances, and for kindness to those of lower social station. The investigation for her canonization lists 27 miracles including healings and a case of awakening from death.
Born
1242
Died
18 January 1271 at Budapest, Hungary
relics given to the Poor Clares at Pozsony (modern Bratislava, Slovak Republic) when the Dominican Order in the area was dissolved
most of her relics were destroyed in 1789, but some are still preserved at Gran, Gyor, Pannonhalma, Hungary
Beatified
28 July 1789 by Pope Pius VI
Canonized
19 November 1943 by Pope Pius XII
Patronage
against flood
Representation
Dominican holding a lily and a book
princess with a lily
Dominican in prayer with a globe of fire over her head
