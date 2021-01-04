Clicks15
Franciscans of Mary Magnificat TV
✝Jubilee Year in honor of St. Joseph✝ "Conditions for Gaining the Plenary" 👉🏼YouTube: youtu.be/JwDYjJbWb5U 👉🏼Facebook: www.facebook.com/Franciscansofmary/posts/247943380058597 👉🏼Sitio …More
✝Jubilee Year in honor of St. Joseph✝
"Conditions for Gaining the Plenary"
👉🏼YouTube: youtu.be/JwDYjJbWb5U
👉🏼Facebook: www.facebook.com/Franciscansofmary/posts/247943380058597
👉🏼Sitio web: magnificat.tv/es/node/20139
In order to belong to the spiritual family of gratitude, write an email to consultas@frmaria.org
