`PSALMS

Have mercy on us, O Lord, have mercy on us: for we are much filled with contempt. [Ps 122:3] Do good, O Lord, to those that are good, and to the upright of heart. [Ps 124:4] Make our captivity, O Lord, like a flowing stream in the south. [Ps 125:4] Out of the depths I have cried to Thee, O Lord. Lord, hear my voice. Let Thy ears be attentive to the prayer of Thy servant. [Ps 129:1-2] On whatever day I call upon Thee, hear me. Thou shalt multiply the strength in my soul, [Ps 137:3] and lead me, O Lord, in the way of old. [Ps 138:24] Set a guard, O Lord, on my mouth: and a door round about my lips. Incline not my heart to evil words. [Ps 140:3-4] Attend to my cry: for I have been brought low indeed. Deliver me from my persecutors; for they are stronger than I. Lead my soul out of prison, that I may praise Thy name. The just wait for me, until Thou reward me. [Ps 141:7-8] Hear, O Lord, my prayer: in Thy truth and Thy justice hear me. Enter not into judgment with Thy servant: for in Thy sight no one living shall be justified. For the enemy hath persecuted my soul: he hath brought down my life in the land. [cf Ps 142:1-3] Hear me quickly, O Lord: my spirit hath fainted away. Turn not away Thy face from me, lest I be like unto them that go down into the pit. Let me hear Thy mercy in the morning; for in Thee have I hoped. Make the way known to me, wherein I should walk: for I have lifted up my soul to Thee. Deliver me from my enemies, O Lord, to Thee have I fled. Teach me to do Thy will, for Thou art my God. Thy good spirit shall lead me onto the right path. On account of Thy name, O Lord, Thou wilt preserve me in Thy justice. Thou wilt bring my soul out of trouble. And in Thy mercy Thou wilt destroy my enemies. Thou wilt cut off all them that afflict my soul: for I am Thy servant. [Ps 142:7-12]