Priest abducted by Fulani herdsmen released in Nigeria | SW NEWS | 232

Here is some good news from Nigeria. A Claretian missionary priest who was abducted on Saturday has been released. Fr Marcel Izu Onyeocha, who serves the Mother Teresa Golgotha Catholic church and also teaches at the Imo State University, was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen while he was travelling. According to reports, herdsmen abducted the priest after attacking his chauffeur when his vehicle broke down. Indiana bill makes religious services 'essential' during emergencies Upholding the importance of freedom of worship, the legislature of the US state of Indiana has sent a bill to the governor, which classifies religious services as essential during a disaster. The legislation also prevents the government from placing curbs on religious services that are more restrictive than those imposed on essential organisations. Chapel robbed and Eucharist desecrated in Mexico A chapel in Mexico was robbed last week and the Eucharist was desecrated. In a statement released by the Diocese of Queretaro, miscreants broke into the Holy Family Chapel in Saint Sebastian parish on the night of April 8 and desecrated the tabernacle. They scattered the Sacred Hosts on the floor and destroyed some sacred objects. Bishop calls for dialogue in violence-hit Northern Ireland Amid the volatile situation in Northern Ireland, the Catholic bishop of Down and Connor Rev Noel Treanor has appealed for dialogue between politicians in order to address issues concerning communities. The streets of Belfast recently witnessed violence with several policemen suffering injuries when rioters hurled projectiles at them. Shanghai diocese cancels annual pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of Sheshan Meanwhile, in China, the Catholic diocese of Shanghai has announced that the annual pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Sheshan stands cancelled because of the pandemic situation. The Sheshan shrine is a national Marian sanctuary and it is customary for believers to go on a pilgrimage in the month of May to the basilica situated on a hill, stopping to pray at the intermediate chapels and the Stations of the Cross en route. Archbishops Hebda offers prayers following police shooting in Minneapolis In the wake of clashes following the death of Daunte Wright, who was accidentally shot by a police officer in Minneapolis, USA, Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis has expressed his condolences and urged prayers for justice and peace.