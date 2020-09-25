Cardinal Pell Congratulates Francis - Who Dropped Him - For Removing Becciu

Francis “was elected to clean up the Vatican finances,” “plays a long game," and is to be "congratulated on recent developments,” Cardinal George Pell wrote in a September 25 statement.“I hope the cleaning of the stables continues in both the Vatican and Victoria,” Pell added. The Vatican’s former Prefect for the Economy detected the off-books loans for the shadowy Vatican deals in London and was considered Becciu's leading opponent. Therefore, Francis quickly dropped him.Edward Pentin confirmed the authenticity of Pell’s statement that was questioned because Pell refers to Victoria, the federated Australian state where a corrupt juridical system condemned him although he was innocent.