Man is God's Work of Art



"We are God’s work of art, created in Christ Jesus to live the good life as from the beginning he had meant us to live it." – Ephesians 2:10, which is part of today's epistle at Mass. This bronze statue at the American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, is called 'The Spirit of American Youth Rising from the Waves’. It was sculpted by Donald De Lue, and installed in 1951.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr