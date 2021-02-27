Spain: Francis Is Looking For “Less Conservative” Bishops

Over 20% of the Spanish dioceses are either vacant (9) or have a bishop who has exceeded the retirement age (6).According to ElConfidencialDigital.com (February 26), the pro Francis nuncio has received indications how to procede in naming new bishops.The first indication: The candidates proposed to Rome must have the “unanimous consensus” of the four active Spanish cardinals: Omella (Barcelona), Blázquez (Valladolid), Osoro (Madrid), and Cañizares (Valencia).Cañizares used to be a “Conservative” under Benedict XVI but will rubberstamp any candidat, ElConfidencialDigital.com writes. The other three have always been anti-Catholic.The second instruction: The nuncio must look for "less conservative" candidates – although out of the 72 diocesan bishops in Spain, less than a handful are Catholic.The third instruction: The candidates must be aligned with the ideology of Francis, 82, who is no friend of “diversity.”