Pro-Life vs. Pro-Abortion -- Amazing Contrast of 2 Marches
Defund Planned Parenthood: tfpstudentaction.org/petitions/defund-planned-… #marchforlife #prolife What a contrast between the Women's March vs. the March for Life held in Washington, D.C. during the month of January 2020. These two marches reveal a clash of two Americas, the conflict of two different worldviews. With vulgar, obscene and even blasphemous displays, the Women's March yells for unrestricted abortion, climate alarmism, and tribal anarchy. While the women's march is shrinking in numbers, the annual March for Life is bubbling with vitality, purpose and hope. This year, president Trump was the first president to attend the march in person. And young faces are everywhere. As you will see in this video, there is a struggle for the soul of America underway. Ultimately, the struggle is between those who love God and follow His Holy Law and those love the father of lies and follow the culture of death. Which America do you want? And which America will you march for?