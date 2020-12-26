Clicks2
Best Catholic Hymns and Songs of Praise Best Daughters of Mary Hymns.
01. Mass of the Angels - Credo
02. Mother Dearest Mother Fairest
03. O Lord I Am Not Worthy
04. O Mary of Graces
05. O Queen of the Holy Rosary
06. O Salutaris Hostia
07. O Sanctissima
08. O Sons and Daughters
09. Ave Maris Stella
10. Immaculate Mary May Crowning Song
11. Jesu Redemptor Omnium
12. Jesus My Lord My God My All
13. Magnificat, Douay, Latin, English, sung by the Daughters of Mary
14. On This Day O Beautiful Mother
15. Panis Angelicus
16. Salve Mater Misericordiae
17. Soul of My Savior
18. Tantum Ergo
19. The Angelus
20. Thou Prince of all Ages
21. Toms Luis de Victoria - O Magnum Mysterium (The Sixteen)
22. Veni Creator Spiritus - Catholic Gregorian Chant Songs
23. Visit to Jesus
