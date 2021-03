Its Palm Sunday. Take the rest of Lent seriously. If you have fallen down on your Lenten promises, no matter how tiny they were, you can pick yourself up and make the rest of Lent count. I hope … More

Its Palm Sunday. Take the rest of Lent seriously. If you have fallen down on your Lenten promises, no matter how tiny they were, you can pick yourself up and make the rest of Lent count. I hope these short sermons of the Venerable Bede and St Ambrose help.