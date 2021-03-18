Letter not only to Polish bishops and priests in Lent 2021

If their office had been held by a true saint, such as St Pius X, the process of destruction would have been stopped.

vaccination for all

He thus opposes solid medical experts, who are the voice of conscience and sound the alarm against a dangerous vaccine

“If we do a great job with vaccines, we will reduce the population by 10-15% (in the first stage),”

On the basis of an urgent warning from solid medical experts, each bishop should call on the faithful in his diocese not to receive a dangerous vaccine and to warn others against it.

Everyone must begin to call a lie a lie and the truth the truth; this is the basic manifestation of repentance

Is the “Holy Father”, so-called Francis, an apostate and heretic, i.e. an invalid Pope? Or is he a valid Pope, even though he promotes sodomy, Pachamama idolatry, and a genocidal programme through mRNA vaccination?

Cum Ex Apostolatus Officio

a Catholic bishop or priest must not submit to this traitor of Christ, but must separate from him; otherwise he remains with him in spiritual darkness and under a curse

Bergoglio’s canonization of John Paul II is null and void.

Conditions for the spiritual awakening and salvation of Poland:

Another condition of salvation, besides repentance, is prayer.

“And will not God bring about justice for His chosen ones, who cry out to Him day and night? Will He keep putting them off? I tell you, He will see that they get justice, and quickly.”

May every bishop, every priest and every Christian join the prayer watches!

If Poland begins to repent, not only the Polish Church but the whole nation will see an awakening!

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.



