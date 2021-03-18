Letter not only to Polish bishops and priests in Lent 2021

Dear bishops and priests of Poland,
Poland is under great pressure to receive the mRNA vaccine and to carry out the Great Reset, the end result of which is the destruction of Christianity and the Polish nation.
The situation in which Poland and almost the whole world find themselves these days would not have occurred if the Church had been what she is to be – the pillar of truth, the light of the world and the salt of the earth. The turning point was the Second Vatican Council. The spirit of aggiornamento with the world seized power in the Church. Today we reap the fruits. Much of the blame lies with both the conciliar and post-conciliar Popes. The two former plotted the change, and the latter promoted it, each in his own way. It is a mockery that three of them were declared saints by the apostate Bergoglio. If their office had been held by a true saint, such as St Pius X, the process of destruction would have been stopped.
Unfortunately, Polish theologians in the post-conciliar period had a greedy eye on the false academic level of German heretics, amazed seminarians by talking about those “theological luminaries”, and tried to measure up to their standard at least to some extent. Today, we see the fruits of so-called prestigious German theology in the adoption of the worst heresies and moral decadence, including the approval of sodomite marriages in German churches. These apostate activities of the German bishops have been opposed by the Polish bishops in Ukraine, headed by Archbishop Mokrzycki.
However, the tragedy is that the legislative agenda of sodomy is promoted mainly by the current so-called “Holy Father” Francis. In promoting it, he exploited the Youth Synod (2018) and the Synod of Bishops (2019). He also made a public statement literally calling for the legalization of sodomite unions (2020), and has never withdrawn it. This “Holy Father” ridiculed the First Commandment when he enthroned the Pachamama demon in the Vatican and took part in a magical ceremony. Soon after, he began to persistently promote genocidal vaccination for all. He thus opposes solid medical experts, who are the voice of conscience and sound the alarm against a dangerous vaccine which disrupts the human genome, that is, human nature as such, and is also part of the chipping process. Bergoglio is in line with Gates’ genocidal plan and with others who promote the Great Reset. Gates said: “If we do a great job with vaccines, we will reduce the population by 10-15% (in the first stage),” that is, by one billion. The Club of Rome, however, is now publicly talking about a genocidal plan for six billion. The worldwide vaccination campaign, promoted by the apostate Vatican, is aimed not only at perpetrating genocide but also at chipping. So now it is being decided: you are either on the side of Christ or the antichrist. The Bible warns that the punishment for receiving a chip is the lake of fire.
On the basis of an urgent warning from solid medical experts, each bishop should call on the faithful in his diocese not to receive a dangerous vaccine and to warn others against it. The manufacturers themselves have admitted that the vaccine does not protect the body from infection nor does it prevent its transmission. The Catholic world cannot but be put to shame by the example of Tanzania, whose Catholic President radically rejects lockdowns and vaccines. He relies on God and local resources, and not on Gates et al. The goal of an artificial pandemic is not health, but enslavement and genocide.
Let every Polish priest likewise, according to his conscience, warn the people against a dangerous Covid vaccine without waiting for the bishop to act. Everyone must begin to call a lie a lie and the truth the truth; this is the basic manifestation of repentance which this historic Lent of 2021 especially requires of us.
As for sodomy, God’s Word imposes the most severe punishments for it (cf. 2Pet 2, Jude 1:7). Archbishop Viganò has bravely pointed out the crimes of the homosexual network in the highest places in the Church as well as the fact that the so-called Holy Father covers them up. He has therefore called on him to resign.
What is the true diagnosis of the state of the Church?
Is the “Holy Father”, so-called Francis, an apostate and heretic, i.e. an invalid Pope? Or is he a valid Pope, even though he promotes sodomy, Pachamama idolatry, and a genocidal programme through mRNA vaccination? The answer is absolutely clear. Being an apostate and heretic, he is an invalid Pope. According to God’s Word (Gal 1:8-9) and according to the dogmatic Bull of Paul IV Cum Ex Apostolatus Officio, he is excommunicated from the Church, so he is neither a Catholic nor a Christian. He is a traitor and Judas. Every Catholic bishop and every Catholic priest must responsibly face this reality before God and before the Church and draw the necessary conclusions. This means that a Catholic bishop or priest must not submit to this traitor of Christ, but must separate from him; otherwise he remains with him in spiritual darkness and under a curse.
May there be at least two or three bishops from Poland, and with them groups of brave priests, who would distance themselves from the outrageous apostasy of the Vatican! If the Episcopal Conference of Poland is subordinated to the archheretic Bergoglio, the curse falls on the whole of Poland through them. If they separate from Bergoglio, blessing will come not only on the Polish Church but on the entire Polish nation.
From a painful view of Bergoglio’s apostasy, one must also see the invalidity of John Paul II’s canonization. Bergoglio is a heretic, and therefore all his acts are null and void. Bergoglio’s canonization of John Paul II is null and void. Moreover, if John Paul II had truly been a saint, he would have opposed the heresies of Modernism. These heresies became most widespread during his pontificate. A saint would also have opposed the spread of neo-paganism. John Paul II, however, opened wide the doors of the Church to paganism, setting a precedent in Assisi in 1986.
Conditions for the spiritual awakening and salvation of Poland:
Every bishop and every priest, without any orders from above, should himself start to repent and then call on all entrusted to his care to do the same. Only God can save Poland. Another condition of salvation, besides repentance, is prayer. “And will not God bring about justice for His chosen ones, who cry out to Him day and night? Will He keep putting them off? I tell you, He will see that they get justice, and quickly.” (Lk 18:7)
Whenever in a difficult situation, Christians kept prayer watches in order to create uninterrupted prayer. One prayer group needs 23 people to cover the day, as there is one hour set aside, namely from 8 to 9 pm, when all members pray. This is a proven practice (see vkpatriarhat.org/en/?p=11481). May every bishop, every priest and every Christian join the prayer watches! May parents and children, pensioners and young people join them. Try God in this! He will not put you to shame. Poland will be saved!
The Church, headed by a Judas Pope, has so far cooperated intensively on the spiritual and physical autogenocide of humanity. If Poland begins to repent, not only the Polish Church but the whole nation will see an awakening! It will set an example for the whole Catholic Church and for the whole world. Satanization, associated with the Great Reset, vaccination and chipping, will be stopped. The eternal salvation of millions is at stake! Dear Polish bishops and priests, are you aware of this responsibility before God?
Conclusion: What should you, the Polish bishops and priests, do as part of repentance during Lent 2021?
1) Call on the Polish public to reject the dangerous mRNA vaccine.
2) Separate from the apostate Bergoglio.
3) Admit the invalidity of the canonization of John Paul II.
4) Organize and participate in the creation of continuous prayer watches.
In Christ,
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr
Secretary Bishops
9 March 2021
It is not only the bishops of Poland, but every bishop and priest of the Catholic Church, that our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ addresses through us in this appeal!
The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.
