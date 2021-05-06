Appeal to Rome: Stop the Schism of the German Synodal Path.

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we gladly publish this appeal, born in Portugal, addressed to the leaders of the Catholic Church to prevent a new schism. If you are interested in subscribing to it, please send your name, profession, area of formation, city and country to this link . Happy reading and sharing. That’s the mail: christusvincit2021@protonmail.com

– APPEAL –

Against the effort to destroy marriageby the german synodal path

S. Pii V Papæ et Conf.

Mt

Catechism of the Catholic Church

Responsum

dubium

Code of Canon Law

latae sententiae

pro remissione peccatorum

Source: Stilum Curiae5 May 20211.The German Synodal Path, initiated in 2019, has been, during the past two years, fertile ground for the planning and subsequent homogenization of ideas and theories that are blatantly contrary to the immutable and perennial Magisterium of the Holy Catholic Church, founded by the Divine Savior on the solid rock of the Apostles (16:18). The errors being spread include the declared attack on the Priesthood, both by means of the effort to abolish eccelsiastical celibacy as well as imposing the ordination of women, and also the declared attack on Marriage, intentionally attacking the indissoluble union between a man and a woman and imposing and equating sodomitic unions with the love that Our Lord Jesus Christ has elevated to the dignity of a Sacarament.2.In this regard, thedefines that “the matrimonial covenant, by which a man and a woman establish between themselves a partnership of the whole of life, is by its nature ordered toward the good of the spouses and the procreation and education of offspring” (1601).3.To the contrary, the German clergy, beginning with the hierarchy, with few exceptions, scandalously departing from the constant teaching of the Church, suggest, among other things, the demolition of Marriage, since they have announced that on 10 May there will be a day of “blessing” for all lovers, including, as expected, homosexual lovers, in clear contempt of theof the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of 22 February 2021 to aon the blessing of same-sex couples. In the Vatican document, published in many languages, one reads that “it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable ones, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex,” restating that “the Church […] does not and cannot bless sin.” It is reported that there are already more than 2500 priests, deacons, and other pastoral agents associated with this initiative, which demonstrates a manifest aversion to the Tradition of the Church and to the norms she stipulates.4.According to the, schism is defined as “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the members of the Church subject to him” (c. 751) thus incurring excommunicationon all those who promote it. All this makes one think that the German Synodal Way is daily tending towards becoming a step towards declared schism and heresy.5.Concerned about this sad situation, we Pastors of the Catholic Church and faithful laity committed to the defense of the Truth of the Faith, ask the Holy Father to take the necessary measures to put an end to these drifts of the German Synodal Path and, if necessary, to apply the appropriate canonical sanctions against the promoters of this tremendous deviation from both doctrine and communion with the Keys of Peter.6.On the other hand, we call for the same day 10 May to be an international day of prayer and reparation for all the offenses and sacrilegious actions committed by the deviant Pastors of the German Church, asking for the recitation of the Litany of the Sacred Heart, in public or in private, and, when possible, that the Holy Massbe offered, as well as Holy Communion in reparation.