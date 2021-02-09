Clicks6.6K
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich 1VirgoMaria on Nov 9, 2011 Blessed Anne CatherineMore
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
1VirgoMaria on Nov 9, 2011 Blessed Anne Catherine
1VirgoMaria on Nov 9, 2011 Blessed Anne Catherine
Right, tbswv! I was at her beatification!
Collage Beatification of Anne Catherine Emmerick, Oct. 3, 2004.
Collage Beatification of Anne Catherine Emmerick, Oct. 3, 2004.
MARIA VALTORTA Y ANA CATALINA EMMERICK
ME FACINAN !!!
AVE MARIA ♫♫♫♫♫
ME FACINAN !!!
AVE MARIA ♫♫♫♫♫
★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Irap. !!! ES MI MAXIMO !!! ME SUPER !!
More on this Blessed:gloria.tv/search/irapuato emmerick
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
Blessed
Born
September 8, 1774
Coesfeld, Westphalia, Holy Roman Empire
Died
February 9, 1824(1824-02-09) (aged 49)
Dülmen, Westphalia, German Confederation
Honored in
Roman Catholic Church
Beatified
October 3, 2004, St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City by Pope John Paul II
Feast
February 9
Attributes
Bedridden with bandaged head and holding a …More
Blessed
Born
September 8, 1774
Coesfeld, Westphalia, Holy Roman Empire
Died
February 9, 1824(1824-02-09) (aged 49)
Dülmen, Westphalia, German Confederation
Honored in
Roman Catholic Church
Beatified
October 3, 2004, St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City by Pope John Paul II
Feast
February 9
Attributes
Bedridden with bandaged head and holding a …More
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
Blessed
Born
September 8, 1774
Coesfeld, Westphalia, Holy Roman Empire
Died
February 9, 1824(1824-02-09) (aged 49)
Dülmen, Westphalia, German Confederation
Honored in
Roman Catholic Church
Beatified
October 3, 2004, St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City by Pope John Paul II
Feast
February 9
Attributes
Bedridden with bandaged head and holding a crucifix
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Catherine_Emmerich
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich (German: Anna Katharina Emmerick) (September 8, 1774 – February 9, 1824) was a Roman Catholic Augustinian nun, stigmatic, mystic, visionary and ecstatic.[1]
She was born in Flamschen, a farming community at Coesfeld, in the Diocese of Münster, Westphalia, Germany and died at age 49 in Dülmen, where she had been a nun, and later became bedridden.[2][3]
During her bedridden years, a number of well known figures were inspired to visit her.[1] The poet Clemens Brentano interviewed her at length and wrote two books based on his notes of her visions.[4] The authenticity of Brentano's writings has been questioned and critics have characterized the books as "conscious elaborations by a poet" and a "well-intentioned fraud" by Brentano.[4][5][6]
Emmerich was beatified on October 3, 2004 by Pope John Paul II.[1] However, the Vatican focused on her own personal piety and set the books written by Brentano aside while analysing the cause for her beatification, given that "It is absolutely not certain that she ever wrote this".[7][8]
Contents
[hide]
1 Early life
2 Religious life
3 Stigmata
4 Visions and inspirations
4.1 Clemens Brentano's visits
4.2 Allegations of partial fabrication by Brentano
5 Death and burial
6 House of the Virgin Mary
7 Beatification
8 Cinematic portrayals
9 See also
10 Notes
11 Bibliography
11.1 English editions of Emmerich's visions
11.2 Literature
12 External links
Early life
She was born as Anna Katharina into a family of poor farmers, and had nine brothers and sisters. From an early age, she had to help with the house and farm work. Her schooling was rather brief, but all those who knew her noticed that she felt drawn to prayer from an early age.[1][3] At twelve she started to work at a large farm in the vicinity for three years, and later learned to become a seamstress and worked as such for several years.[1][3]
She applied for admission to various convents, but was rejected because she could not afford a dowry to bring with her. Eventually, the Poor Clares in Münster agreed to accept her provided she would learn to play the organ. She went to the organist Söntgen in Coesfeld to study music and learn to play the organ there, but never got around to it because the poverty in the Söntgen family prompted her to just work there to help them, and she sacrificed her small savings for that.[1][3] Later, one of the Söntgen daughters entered the convent with her.[1]
Religious life
In 1802, at age 28, Anne Catherine and her friend Klara Söntgen finally managed to join the Augustinian nuns at the convent of Agnetenberg in Dülmen. The following year Anne Catherine took her religious vows.[1][3] In the convent, she became known for her strict observance of the order's rule but from the beginning to 1811 she was often quite ill and had to endure great pain.[1] At times, her zeal and strict adherence to rules disturbed some of the more tepid sisters, who were puzzled by her weak health, and religious ecstasies.[1][3]
When Jérôme Bonaparte, King of Westphalia suppressed the convent in 1812 she found refuge in a widow's house. There, the sick and poor came to her for help, and according to contemporaries she supernaturally knew what their diseases were, and prescribed cures.
Stigmata
Birthplace of Anne Catherine Emmerich in Coesfeld-Flamschen
In 1813 she was confined to bed, and stigmata were reported on her body. Her life and the claims regarding her miraculous signs were examined by an episcopal commission. The vicar-general, the Overberg, and three physicians conducted the investigation. They were reportedly convinced of her sanctity and the genuineness of the stigmata.
At the end of 1818 Emmerich stated that God granted her prayer to be relieved of the stigmata, and the wounds in her hands and feet closed, but the others remained, and on Good Friday all were reopened.
In 1819 Emmerich was investigated again. She was forcibly removed to a large room in another house and kept under strict surveillance day and night for three weeks, away from all her friends except her confessor.
Visions and inspirations
Anne Catherine Emmerich said that as a child she had had visions, in which she talked with Jesus, had seen the souls in Purgatory, for whom she prayed, and also the core of Holy Trinity in the form of three concentric interpenetrating full spheres - the biggest but less lit sphere represented the Father core, the medium sphere the Son core, and the smallest and most lit sphere the Holy Spirit core. Each sphere of omnipresent God is extended toward infinity beyond God's core placed in Heaven.
Based on Anne Catherine's growing reputation, during her life a number of figures who were influential in the renewal movement of the Church early in the 19th century came to visit her, among them Clemens von Vischering, the Archbishop of Cologne, Johann Michael Sailer, the Bishop of Ratisbon, Bernhard Overberg and authors Luise Hensel and Friedrich Stolberg.[1] Clemens vou Vischering, who was the vicar-general at that time, called Emmerich "a special friend of God" in a letter he wrote to Stolberg.[1]
Clemens Brentano's visits
The reconstruction of Emmerich's room with the original furniture, at the Holy Cross church in Dülmen, Germany
At the time of her second examination in 1819, the famous poet Clemens Brentano was induced to visit her. According to Brentano, she immediately recognized him, and he claimed she told him he had been pointed out to her as the man who was to enable her to fulfill God's command, namely, to write down for the good of innumerable souls the revelations made to her. Brentano became one of Emmerich's many supporters at the time, believing her to be a "chosen Bride of Christ". Suzanne Stahl claims that Brentano's own personal complexes were a factor in substituting Emmerich as a maternal figure in his own life.[4]
From 1819 until her death in 1824 Brentano took notes of the conversations he had about her visions, filling many notebooks with notes about scenes from the New Testament and the life of the Virgin Mary. Given that Emmerich only spoke the Westphalian dialect, Brentano could not transcribe her words directly, and often could not even take notes in her presence.[9] Brentano would quickly write a set of notes based on what he remembered of the conversations he had with Emmerich in standard German when he returned to his own apartment.[9] Brentano edited the notes later, years after the death of Emmerich.[9]
About ten years after Emmerich's recounting of her visions, Brentano completed editing his records for publication.[9] In 1833 he published his first volume, The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ according to the Meditations of Anne Catherine Emmerich. Brentano then prepared The Life of the Blessed Virgin Mary From the Visions of Anna Catherine Emmerich for publication, but he died in 1842. The book was published posthumously in 1852 in Munich.
Catholic priest Father Karl Schmoger edited Brentano's manuscripts and from 1858 to 1880 published the three volumes of The Life of Our Lord. In 1881 a large illustrated edition followed, Schmoger also penned a biography of Anne Catherine Emmerich in two volumes, which has been republished in English language editions.
The Vatican does not endorse the authenticity of the books written by Brentano.[7][8] However, it views their general message as "an outstanding proclamation of the gospel in service to salvation".[10] Other critics have been less sympathetic and have characterized the books Brentano produced from his notes as "conscious elaborations of an overwrought romantic poet".[4]
Allegations of partial fabrication by Brentano
The tomb of Anne Catherine at the Holy Cross church in Dülmen, Germany
In 1892 when the case for Ann Catherine's beatification was submitted to the Vatican, a number of experts in Germany began to compared and analyze Brentano's original notes from his personal library with the books he had written. By 1928 the experts had come to the conclusion that only a small portion of Brentano's books could be safely attributed to Emmerich.[6][5]
In 1923, in his theological thesis, German priest Winfried Hümpfner, who had compared Brentano's original notes to the published books, wrote that Clemens Brentano had fabricated much of the material he had attributed to Emmerich.[11][6] Father Joseph Adam, later analyzed the material and concluded that Hümpfner's personal criticism of Emmerich was unnecessarily harsh, and that Anne Catherine was a very pious woman, but that there are theological errors in the material Brentano had published.[6] Adam's analysis has been accepted by the Vatican.[6]
Numerous examples of possible theological errors have been pointed out in the material Brentano produced, e.g. that Satan tempted Jesus during the Agony in the garden episode, while the Bible has no statement to that effect.[6] The analysis of Brentano's personal library, after his death, by experts had revealed various apocryphal biblical sources among his papers which could have been used to enhance the narrations by Emmerich.[5][6]
At the time of the beatification of Catherine Anne in 2004, the Vatican position on the authenticity of the books produced by Brentano was stated by Father Peter Gumpel, who was involved in the study of the issues for the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints: "It is absolutely not certain that she ever wrote this. There is a serious problem of authenticity".[7][8][6]
Death and burial
Anne Catherine began to grow ever weaker during the summer of 1823. She died on 9 February 1824 in Dülmen and was buried in the graveyard outside the town, with a large number of people attending her funeral.[1] Her grave was reopened twice in the weeks following the funeral, due to a rumor that her body had been stolen, but the coffin and the body were found to be intact.[1][3] In February 1975, Emmerich's remains were moved to the Holy Cross Church in Dulmen, where they rest today.
House of the Virgin Mary
House of the Virgin Mary now a chapel in Ephesus, Turkey
Neither Brentano nor Emmerich had ever been to Ephesus, and indeed the city had not yet been excavated; but visions contained in The Life of The Blessed Virgin Mary were used during the discovery of the House of the Virgin Mary, the Blessed Virgin's supposed home before her Assumption, located on a hill near Ephesus, as described in the book Mary's House.[12]
In 1881, a French priest, the Abbé Julien Gouyet used Emmerich's book to search for the house in Ephesus and found it based on the descriptions. He was not taken seriously at first, but sister Marie de Mandat-Grancey persisted until two other priests followed the same path and confirmed the finding.[13][14]
The Holy See has taken no official position on the authenticity of the location yet, but in 1896 Pope Leo XIII visited it and in 1951 Pope Pius XII initially declared the house a Holy Place. Pope John XXIII later made the declaration permanent. Pope Paul VI in 1967, Pope John Paul II in 1979 and Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 visited the house and treated it as a shrine.[15]
Beatification
An 18th century drawing of Anne Catherine
“
Her example opened the hearts of poor and rich alike, of simple and cultured persons, whom she instructed in loving dedication to Jesus Christ.
”
—Pope John Paul II Homily, Sunday, 3 October 2004
The process of Anne Catherine's beatification was started in 1892 by the Bishop of Münster. However, in 1928 the Vatican suspended the process when it was suspected that Clemens Brentano had fabricated some of the material that appeared in the books he wrote, and had attributed to Ann Catherine.[16]
In 1973 the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints allowed the case for her beatification to be re-opened, provided it only focused on the issue of her life, without any reference to the possibly doctored material produced by Clemens Brentano.[16]
In July 2003 the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints promulgated a decree of a miracle attributed to her, and that paved the way for her beatification.[17][16]
On October 3, 2004 Anne Catherine Emmerich was beatified by Pope John Paul II.[18] However, the books produced by Brentano were set aside, and her cause adjudicated solely on the basis of her own personal sanctity and virtue.[6] Father Peter Gumpel who was involved in the analysis of the matter at the Vatican told Catholic News Service: "Since it was impossible to distinguish what derives from Sister Emmerich and what is embroidery or additions, we could not take these writings as a criteria. Therefore, they were simply discarded completely from all the work for the cause".[7][8]
Cinematic portrayals
In 2003 actor Mel Gibson, a traditionalist Catholic, brought Anne Catherine Emmerich's vision to prominence as he used her book The Dolorous Passion as a key source for his movie The Passion of the Christ.[9][19][20] Gibson stated that Scripture and "accepted visions" were the only sources he drew on, and a careful reading of Emmerich's book shows the film's high level of dependence on it.[9][19] In his review of the movie in the catholic publication America, Jesuit priest John O' Malley used the terms "devout fiction" and "well-intentioned fraud" to refer to the writings of Clemens Brentano.[5][6]
In 2007 German director Dominik Graf made the movie The Pledge as a dramatization of the encounters between Ann Catherine (portrayed by actress Tanja Schleiff) and Clemens Brentano, based on a novel by Kai Meyer.[21][22]
See also
Alexandrina of Balasar
Marthe Robin
Maria Domenica Lazzeri
Marie Rose Ferron
Notes
^ a b c d e f g h i j k l m n Vatican Biography
^ Emmerich, Anna Catherine: The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ ISBN 9780895552105 page viii
^ a b c d e f g Catholic encyclopedia: Anne Catherine Emmerich
^ a b c d Suzanne Stahl, Between God and Gibson: German Mystical and Romantic Sources of "The Passion of the Christ", The German Quarterly Vol. 78, No. 4, Fall, 2005 Link to JSTOR
^ a b c d Father John O' Malley A Movie, a Mystic, a Spiritual Tradition America Magazine, March 15, 2004 [1]
^ a b c d e f g h i j Emmerich, Anne Catherine, and Clemens Brentano. The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Anvil Publishers, Georgia, 2005 pages 49-56 (Note: the hard copy of this book has a wrong ISBN printed within its frontmatter, but the text (and the wrong ISBN) show up on Google books as published by Anvil Press)
^ a b c d John Thavis, Catholic News Service February 4, 2004: "Vatican confirms papal plans to beatify nun who inspired Gibson film" [2]
^ a b c d John Thavis, Catholic News Service October 4, 2004: "Pope beatifies five, including German nun who inspired Gibson film" [3]
^ a b c d e f Jesus and Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ by Kathleen E. Corley, Robert Leslie Webb 2004 ISBN 082647781X pages 160-161
^ "Her words, which have reached innumerable people in many languages from her modest room in Dülmen through the writings of Clemens Brentano, are an outstanding proclamation of the gospel in service to salvation right up to the present day". Quote from 18th paragraph of Vatican online biography Anna Katharina Emmerick (1774-1824)
^ Winfried Hümpfner, Clemens Brentanos Glaubwürdigkeit in seinen Emmerick-Aufzeichnungen; Untersuchung über die Brentano-Emmerick-frage unter erstmaliger Benutzung der tagebücher Brentanos Würzburg, St. Rita-verlag und -druckerei, 1923 (in German)
^ Mary's House by Donald Carroll (Apr 20, 2000) Veritas, ISBN 0953818802
^ The Ancient Traditions of the Virgin Mary's Dormition and Assumption by Stephen J. Shoemaker 2006 ISBN 0199210748 page 76
^ Chronicle of the living Christ: the life and ministry of Jesus Christ by Robert A. Powell 1996 ISBN 0880104074 page 12
^ Zenit News
^ a b c EWTN on Emmerich
^ L'Osservatore Romano N. 29, 16 July 2003, 2
^ [4] Zenit News Agency article of 3 October 2004
^ a b Mel Gibson's Passion and philosophy by Jorge J. E. Gracia 2004 ISBN 0812695712 page 145
^ Movies in American History: An Encyclopedia edited by Philip C. DiMare 2011 ISBN 159884296X page 909
^ Variety Feb 27. 2008
^ IMDB entry
Bibliography
English editions of Emmerich's visions
Emmerich, Anna Catherine: The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Charlotte, NC: Tan Books, 2009. ISBN 9780895552105
Emmerich, Anna Catherine: The Life of the Blessed Virgin Mary: From the Visions of Anna Catherine Emmerich: Charlotte, NC: Tan Books, 2009. ISBN 9780895550484
Emmerich, Anna Catherine: Life of Jesus Christ and Biblical Revelations. Charlotte, NC: TAN Books, 2008. ISBN 9780895557919
Emmerich, Anna Catherine: The Bitter Passion and the Life of Mary: From the Visions of Anna Catherine Emmerich: As Recorded in the Journals of Clemens Brentano. Fresno, California: Academy Library Guild, 1954.
Literature
Karl Schmoger: Life of Anna Katherina Emmerich. Rockford, Illinois: Tan Books and Publications, 1974. ISBN 089555061X (set); 0895550598 (volume 1); 0895550601 (volume 2)
Paula Frederickson (ed.): On the Passion of the Christ. Los Angeles: University of California Press, 2006.
Kathleen Corley and Robert Webb (ed.): Jesus and Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ. The Film, the Gospel and the Claims of History. London: Continuum, 2004. ISBN 0-8264-7781-X
Thomas Wegener: Life of Sister Anna Katherina Emmerich: New York: Benziger Brothers: 1898.
External links
Wikimedia Commons has media related to: Anna Katharina Emmerick
Vatican biography of Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
Both the one-volume The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ and the four-volume The Lowly Life and Bitter Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Blessed Mother Together with the Mysteries of the Old Testament online
Works by Anne Catherine Emmerich at Project Gutenberg
The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ (PDF)
Catholic Encyclopedia biography
Persondata
Name
Emmerich, Anne Catherine
Alternative names
Short description
Date of birth
September 8, 1774
Place of birth
Coesfeld, Westphalia, Holy Roman Empire
Date of death
February 9, 1824
Place of death
Dülmen, Westphalia, German Confederation
Retrieved from "en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php"
Categories
: 1774 births
1824 deaths
People from Coesfeld
German Roman Catholic nuns
Augustinian nuns
Beatified people
Roman Catholic writers
Stigmatics
Christian mystics
Hidden categories: Articles containing German language text
Persondata templates without short description parameter
Personal tools
Log in / create account
Namespaces
Article
Discussion
Variants
Views
Read
Edit
View history
Actions
Search
Navigation
Main page
Contents
Featured content
Current events
Random article
Donate to Wikipedia
Interaction
Help
About Wikipedia
Community portal
Recent changes
Contact Wikipedia
Toolbox
What links here
Related changes
Upload file
Special pages
Permanent link
Cite this page
Print/export
Create a book
Download as PDF
Languages
Česky
Deutsch
Español
Français
Hrvatski
Italiano
Magyar
Nederlands
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский
Simple English
Slovenčina
Svenska
Українська
This page was last modified on 26 October 2011 at 03:03.
Text is available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License; additional terms may apply. See Terms of use for details.
Wikipedia® is a registered trademark of the Wikimedia Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization.
Contact us
Privacy policy
About Wikipedia
Disclaimers
Mobile view
Blessed
Born
September 8, 1774
Coesfeld, Westphalia, Holy Roman Empire
Died
February 9, 1824(1824-02-09) (aged 49)
Dülmen, Westphalia, German Confederation
Honored in
Roman Catholic Church
Beatified
October 3, 2004, St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City by Pope John Paul II
Feast
February 9
Attributes
Bedridden with bandaged head and holding a crucifix
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Catherine_Emmerich
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich (German: Anna Katharina Emmerick) (September 8, 1774 – February 9, 1824) was a Roman Catholic Augustinian nun, stigmatic, mystic, visionary and ecstatic.[1]
She was born in Flamschen, a farming community at Coesfeld, in the Diocese of Münster, Westphalia, Germany and died at age 49 in Dülmen, where she had been a nun, and later became bedridden.[2][3]
During her bedridden years, a number of well known figures were inspired to visit her.[1] The poet Clemens Brentano interviewed her at length and wrote two books based on his notes of her visions.[4] The authenticity of Brentano's writings has been questioned and critics have characterized the books as "conscious elaborations by a poet" and a "well-intentioned fraud" by Brentano.[4][5][6]
Emmerich was beatified on October 3, 2004 by Pope John Paul II.[1] However, the Vatican focused on her own personal piety and set the books written by Brentano aside while analysing the cause for her beatification, given that "It is absolutely not certain that she ever wrote this".[7][8]
Contents
[hide]
1 Early life
2 Religious life
3 Stigmata
4 Visions and inspirations
4.1 Clemens Brentano's visits
4.2 Allegations of partial fabrication by Brentano
5 Death and burial
6 House of the Virgin Mary
7 Beatification
8 Cinematic portrayals
9 See also
10 Notes
11 Bibliography
11.1 English editions of Emmerich's visions
11.2 Literature
12 External links
Early life
She was born as Anna Katharina into a family of poor farmers, and had nine brothers and sisters. From an early age, she had to help with the house and farm work. Her schooling was rather brief, but all those who knew her noticed that she felt drawn to prayer from an early age.[1][3] At twelve she started to work at a large farm in the vicinity for three years, and later learned to become a seamstress and worked as such for several years.[1][3]
She applied for admission to various convents, but was rejected because she could not afford a dowry to bring with her. Eventually, the Poor Clares in Münster agreed to accept her provided she would learn to play the organ. She went to the organist Söntgen in Coesfeld to study music and learn to play the organ there, but never got around to it because the poverty in the Söntgen family prompted her to just work there to help them, and she sacrificed her small savings for that.[1][3] Later, one of the Söntgen daughters entered the convent with her.[1]
Religious life
In 1802, at age 28, Anne Catherine and her friend Klara Söntgen finally managed to join the Augustinian nuns at the convent of Agnetenberg in Dülmen. The following year Anne Catherine took her religious vows.[1][3] In the convent, she became known for her strict observance of the order's rule but from the beginning to 1811 she was often quite ill and had to endure great pain.[1] At times, her zeal and strict adherence to rules disturbed some of the more tepid sisters, who were puzzled by her weak health, and religious ecstasies.[1][3]
When Jérôme Bonaparte, King of Westphalia suppressed the convent in 1812 she found refuge in a widow's house. There, the sick and poor came to her for help, and according to contemporaries she supernaturally knew what their diseases were, and prescribed cures.
Stigmata
Birthplace of Anne Catherine Emmerich in Coesfeld-Flamschen
In 1813 she was confined to bed, and stigmata were reported on her body. Her life and the claims regarding her miraculous signs were examined by an episcopal commission. The vicar-general, the Overberg, and three physicians conducted the investigation. They were reportedly convinced of her sanctity and the genuineness of the stigmata.
At the end of 1818 Emmerich stated that God granted her prayer to be relieved of the stigmata, and the wounds in her hands and feet closed, but the others remained, and on Good Friday all were reopened.
In 1819 Emmerich was investigated again. She was forcibly removed to a large room in another house and kept under strict surveillance day and night for three weeks, away from all her friends except her confessor.
Visions and inspirations
Anne Catherine Emmerich said that as a child she had had visions, in which she talked with Jesus, had seen the souls in Purgatory, for whom she prayed, and also the core of Holy Trinity in the form of three concentric interpenetrating full spheres - the biggest but less lit sphere represented the Father core, the medium sphere the Son core, and the smallest and most lit sphere the Holy Spirit core. Each sphere of omnipresent God is extended toward infinity beyond God's core placed in Heaven.
Based on Anne Catherine's growing reputation, during her life a number of figures who were influential in the renewal movement of the Church early in the 19th century came to visit her, among them Clemens von Vischering, the Archbishop of Cologne, Johann Michael Sailer, the Bishop of Ratisbon, Bernhard Overberg and authors Luise Hensel and Friedrich Stolberg.[1] Clemens vou Vischering, who was the vicar-general at that time, called Emmerich "a special friend of God" in a letter he wrote to Stolberg.[1]
Clemens Brentano's visits
The reconstruction of Emmerich's room with the original furniture, at the Holy Cross church in Dülmen, Germany
At the time of her second examination in 1819, the famous poet Clemens Brentano was induced to visit her. According to Brentano, she immediately recognized him, and he claimed she told him he had been pointed out to her as the man who was to enable her to fulfill God's command, namely, to write down for the good of innumerable souls the revelations made to her. Brentano became one of Emmerich's many supporters at the time, believing her to be a "chosen Bride of Christ". Suzanne Stahl claims that Brentano's own personal complexes were a factor in substituting Emmerich as a maternal figure in his own life.[4]
From 1819 until her death in 1824 Brentano took notes of the conversations he had about her visions, filling many notebooks with notes about scenes from the New Testament and the life of the Virgin Mary. Given that Emmerich only spoke the Westphalian dialect, Brentano could not transcribe her words directly, and often could not even take notes in her presence.[9] Brentano would quickly write a set of notes based on what he remembered of the conversations he had with Emmerich in standard German when he returned to his own apartment.[9] Brentano edited the notes later, years after the death of Emmerich.[9]
About ten years after Emmerich's recounting of her visions, Brentano completed editing his records for publication.[9] In 1833 he published his first volume, The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ according to the Meditations of Anne Catherine Emmerich. Brentano then prepared The Life of the Blessed Virgin Mary From the Visions of Anna Catherine Emmerich for publication, but he died in 1842. The book was published posthumously in 1852 in Munich.
Catholic priest Father Karl Schmoger edited Brentano's manuscripts and from 1858 to 1880 published the three volumes of The Life of Our Lord. In 1881 a large illustrated edition followed, Schmoger also penned a biography of Anne Catherine Emmerich in two volumes, which has been republished in English language editions.
The Vatican does not endorse the authenticity of the books written by Brentano.[7][8] However, it views their general message as "an outstanding proclamation of the gospel in service to salvation".[10] Other critics have been less sympathetic and have characterized the books Brentano produced from his notes as "conscious elaborations of an overwrought romantic poet".[4]
Allegations of partial fabrication by Brentano
The tomb of Anne Catherine at the Holy Cross church in Dülmen, Germany
In 1892 when the case for Ann Catherine's beatification was submitted to the Vatican, a number of experts in Germany began to compared and analyze Brentano's original notes from his personal library with the books he had written. By 1928 the experts had come to the conclusion that only a small portion of Brentano's books could be safely attributed to Emmerich.[6][5]
In 1923, in his theological thesis, German priest Winfried Hümpfner, who had compared Brentano's original notes to the published books, wrote that Clemens Brentano had fabricated much of the material he had attributed to Emmerich.[11][6] Father Joseph Adam, later analyzed the material and concluded that Hümpfner's personal criticism of Emmerich was unnecessarily harsh, and that Anne Catherine was a very pious woman, but that there are theological errors in the material Brentano had published.[6] Adam's analysis has been accepted by the Vatican.[6]
Numerous examples of possible theological errors have been pointed out in the material Brentano produced, e.g. that Satan tempted Jesus during the Agony in the garden episode, while the Bible has no statement to that effect.[6] The analysis of Brentano's personal library, after his death, by experts had revealed various apocryphal biblical sources among his papers which could have been used to enhance the narrations by Emmerich.[5][6]
At the time of the beatification of Catherine Anne in 2004, the Vatican position on the authenticity of the books produced by Brentano was stated by Father Peter Gumpel, who was involved in the study of the issues for the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints: "It is absolutely not certain that she ever wrote this. There is a serious problem of authenticity".[7][8][6]
Death and burial
Anne Catherine began to grow ever weaker during the summer of 1823. She died on 9 February 1824 in Dülmen and was buried in the graveyard outside the town, with a large number of people attending her funeral.[1] Her grave was reopened twice in the weeks following the funeral, due to a rumor that her body had been stolen, but the coffin and the body were found to be intact.[1][3] In February 1975, Emmerich's remains were moved to the Holy Cross Church in Dulmen, where they rest today.
House of the Virgin Mary
House of the Virgin Mary now a chapel in Ephesus, Turkey
Neither Brentano nor Emmerich had ever been to Ephesus, and indeed the city had not yet been excavated; but visions contained in The Life of The Blessed Virgin Mary were used during the discovery of the House of the Virgin Mary, the Blessed Virgin's supposed home before her Assumption, located on a hill near Ephesus, as described in the book Mary's House.[12]
In 1881, a French priest, the Abbé Julien Gouyet used Emmerich's book to search for the house in Ephesus and found it based on the descriptions. He was not taken seriously at first, but sister Marie de Mandat-Grancey persisted until two other priests followed the same path and confirmed the finding.[13][14]
The Holy See has taken no official position on the authenticity of the location yet, but in 1896 Pope Leo XIII visited it and in 1951 Pope Pius XII initially declared the house a Holy Place. Pope John XXIII later made the declaration permanent. Pope Paul VI in 1967, Pope John Paul II in 1979 and Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 visited the house and treated it as a shrine.[15]
Beatification
An 18th century drawing of Anne Catherine
“
Her example opened the hearts of poor and rich alike, of simple and cultured persons, whom she instructed in loving dedication to Jesus Christ.
”
—Pope John Paul II Homily, Sunday, 3 October 2004
The process of Anne Catherine's beatification was started in 1892 by the Bishop of Münster. However, in 1928 the Vatican suspended the process when it was suspected that Clemens Brentano had fabricated some of the material that appeared in the books he wrote, and had attributed to Ann Catherine.[16]
In 1973 the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints allowed the case for her beatification to be re-opened, provided it only focused on the issue of her life, without any reference to the possibly doctored material produced by Clemens Brentano.[16]
In July 2003 the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints promulgated a decree of a miracle attributed to her, and that paved the way for her beatification.[17][16]
On October 3, 2004 Anne Catherine Emmerich was beatified by Pope John Paul II.[18] However, the books produced by Brentano were set aside, and her cause adjudicated solely on the basis of her own personal sanctity and virtue.[6] Father Peter Gumpel who was involved in the analysis of the matter at the Vatican told Catholic News Service: "Since it was impossible to distinguish what derives from Sister Emmerich and what is embroidery or additions, we could not take these writings as a criteria. Therefore, they were simply discarded completely from all the work for the cause".[7][8]
Cinematic portrayals
In 2003 actor Mel Gibson, a traditionalist Catholic, brought Anne Catherine Emmerich's vision to prominence as he used her book The Dolorous Passion as a key source for his movie The Passion of the Christ.[9][19][20] Gibson stated that Scripture and "accepted visions" were the only sources he drew on, and a careful reading of Emmerich's book shows the film's high level of dependence on it.[9][19] In his review of the movie in the catholic publication America, Jesuit priest John O' Malley used the terms "devout fiction" and "well-intentioned fraud" to refer to the writings of Clemens Brentano.[5][6]
In 2007 German director Dominik Graf made the movie The Pledge as a dramatization of the encounters between Ann Catherine (portrayed by actress Tanja Schleiff) and Clemens Brentano, based on a novel by Kai Meyer.[21][22]
See also
Alexandrina of Balasar
Marthe Robin
Maria Domenica Lazzeri
Marie Rose Ferron
Notes
^ a b c d e f g h i j k l m n Vatican Biography
^ Emmerich, Anna Catherine: The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ ISBN 9780895552105 page viii
^ a b c d e f g Catholic encyclopedia: Anne Catherine Emmerich
^ a b c d Suzanne Stahl, Between God and Gibson: German Mystical and Romantic Sources of "The Passion of the Christ", The German Quarterly Vol. 78, No. 4, Fall, 2005 Link to JSTOR
^ a b c d Father John O' Malley A Movie, a Mystic, a Spiritual Tradition America Magazine, March 15, 2004 [1]
^ a b c d e f g h i j Emmerich, Anne Catherine, and Clemens Brentano. The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Anvil Publishers, Georgia, 2005 pages 49-56 (Note: the hard copy of this book has a wrong ISBN printed within its frontmatter, but the text (and the wrong ISBN) show up on Google books as published by Anvil Press)
^ a b c d John Thavis, Catholic News Service February 4, 2004: "Vatican confirms papal plans to beatify nun who inspired Gibson film" [2]
^ a b c d John Thavis, Catholic News Service October 4, 2004: "Pope beatifies five, including German nun who inspired Gibson film" [3]
^ a b c d e f Jesus and Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ by Kathleen E. Corley, Robert Leslie Webb 2004 ISBN 082647781X pages 160-161
^ "Her words, which have reached innumerable people in many languages from her modest room in Dülmen through the writings of Clemens Brentano, are an outstanding proclamation of the gospel in service to salvation right up to the present day". Quote from 18th paragraph of Vatican online biography Anna Katharina Emmerick (1774-1824)
^ Winfried Hümpfner, Clemens Brentanos Glaubwürdigkeit in seinen Emmerick-Aufzeichnungen; Untersuchung über die Brentano-Emmerick-frage unter erstmaliger Benutzung der tagebücher Brentanos Würzburg, St. Rita-verlag und -druckerei, 1923 (in German)
^ Mary's House by Donald Carroll (Apr 20, 2000) Veritas, ISBN 0953818802
^ The Ancient Traditions of the Virgin Mary's Dormition and Assumption by Stephen J. Shoemaker 2006 ISBN 0199210748 page 76
^ Chronicle of the living Christ: the life and ministry of Jesus Christ by Robert A. Powell 1996 ISBN 0880104074 page 12
^ Zenit News
^ a b c EWTN on Emmerich
^ L'Osservatore Romano N. 29, 16 July 2003, 2
^ [4] Zenit News Agency article of 3 October 2004
^ a b Mel Gibson's Passion and philosophy by Jorge J. E. Gracia 2004 ISBN 0812695712 page 145
^ Movies in American History: An Encyclopedia edited by Philip C. DiMare 2011 ISBN 159884296X page 909
^ Variety Feb 27. 2008
^ IMDB entry
Bibliography
English editions of Emmerich's visions
Emmerich, Anna Catherine: The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Charlotte, NC: Tan Books, 2009. ISBN 9780895552105
Emmerich, Anna Catherine: The Life of the Blessed Virgin Mary: From the Visions of Anna Catherine Emmerich: Charlotte, NC: Tan Books, 2009. ISBN 9780895550484
Emmerich, Anna Catherine: Life of Jesus Christ and Biblical Revelations. Charlotte, NC: TAN Books, 2008. ISBN 9780895557919
Emmerich, Anna Catherine: The Bitter Passion and the Life of Mary: From the Visions of Anna Catherine Emmerich: As Recorded in the Journals of Clemens Brentano. Fresno, California: Academy Library Guild, 1954.
Literature
Karl Schmoger: Life of Anna Katherina Emmerich. Rockford, Illinois: Tan Books and Publications, 1974. ISBN 089555061X (set); 0895550598 (volume 1); 0895550601 (volume 2)
Paula Frederickson (ed.): On the Passion of the Christ. Los Angeles: University of California Press, 2006.
Kathleen Corley and Robert Webb (ed.): Jesus and Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ. The Film, the Gospel and the Claims of History. London: Continuum, 2004. ISBN 0-8264-7781-X
Thomas Wegener: Life of Sister Anna Katherina Emmerich: New York: Benziger Brothers: 1898.
External links
Wikimedia Commons has media related to: Anna Katharina Emmerick
Vatican biography of Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
Both the one-volume The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ and the four-volume The Lowly Life and Bitter Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Blessed Mother Together with the Mysteries of the Old Testament online
Works by Anne Catherine Emmerich at Project Gutenberg
The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ (PDF)
Catholic Encyclopedia biography
Persondata
Name
Emmerich, Anne Catherine
Alternative names
Short description
Date of birth
September 8, 1774
Place of birth
Coesfeld, Westphalia, Holy Roman Empire
Date of death
February 9, 1824
Place of death
Dülmen, Westphalia, German Confederation
Retrieved from "en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php"
Categories
: 1774 births
1824 deaths
People from Coesfeld
German Roman Catholic nuns
Augustinian nuns
Beatified people
Roman Catholic writers
Stigmatics
Christian mystics
Hidden categories: Articles containing German language text
Persondata templates without short description parameter
Personal tools
Log in / create account
Namespaces
Article
Discussion
Variants
Views
Read
Edit
View history
Actions
Search
Navigation
Main page
Contents
Featured content
Current events
Random article
Donate to Wikipedia
Interaction
Help
About Wikipedia
Community portal
Recent changes
Contact Wikipedia
Toolbox
What links here
Related changes
Upload file
Special pages
Permanent link
Cite this page
Print/export
Create a book
Download as PDF
Languages
Česky
Deutsch
Español
Français
Hrvatski
Italiano
Magyar
Nederlands
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский
Simple English
Slovenčina
Svenska
Українська
This page was last modified on 26 October 2011 at 03:03.
Text is available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License; additional terms may apply. See Terms of use for details.
Wikipedia® is a registered trademark of the Wikimedia Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization.
Contact us
Privacy policy
About Wikipedia
Disclaimers
Mobile view