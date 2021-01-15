Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Discusses Report of Harm at Mother and Baby Homes in Ireland Following the release of a long-awaited report detailing decades of harm suffered by unmarried women and … More





Following the release of a long-awaited report detailing decades of harm suffered by unmarried women and their children at so-called "mother and baby homes" in Ireland, many of them church-run institutions, Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin issued a formal apology on behalf of the state, for what he called its complicity in, "a profound failure of empathy, understanding and basic humanity." Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore joins to discuss what went through his mind when reading about the abuses outlined in the report. The report found that 9,000 children died in 18 different mother and baby homes during the twentieth century and also detailed mass graves, unmarked graves and unrecorded burials. Bishop Cullinan shares whether he believes a criminal investigation should be conducted and what role he would like to see the Church play in bringing about healing for survivors.