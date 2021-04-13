Republicans Willing to Negotiate with the President on His Infrastructure Plan | EWTN News Nightly Congress is back in session following its Easter break, and lawmakers have a full agenda on their … More





Congress is back in session following its Easter break, and lawmakers have a full agenda on their hands. President Joe Biden wrapped up a meeting with a bi-partisan group of lawmakers from both the House and the Senate. They are trying to hammer out the administration's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal. Four Republicans and four Democrats, chosen because they have a history in dealing with subjects like the electrical grids, water infrastructure and broadband access, met with President Joe Biden to discuss infrastructure. Prior to the meeting, Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker says GOP members are willing to negotiate with the president on infrastructure, if he's willing to come down from his $2.3 trillion price tag. Senator Wicker also says, "This is a massive social welfare spending program combined with a massive tax increase on small business job creators. I can't think of a worse tax to put on the American people than to raise taxes on small business job creators, which is what this bill will do." Senate Democrats can pass the infrastructure plan through Congress without Republicans by a simple majority. But Democrats are still working on consensus within their own party, as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin wants the corporate tax rate to be raised only by 25%, not the 28% in the president's current plan. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.