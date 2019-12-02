Bishop Paprocki, Life Runners hassled at marathon

The rest of the story... some acted like it was the Route "666" Marathon. Our banners, stickers, jackets, and jerseys with "REMEMBER The Unborn" were there to save lives and souls.* Expo director1, "stay in the confines of your booth." Pointed to a line in front of our table. Me, "the other booths are outside that line." Expo director1, "but you have an agenda." Me, "so does every booth."* Race director2, "move your political banner away from start area." Bishop Paprocki, "we have a 1st Amendment right to be here with this message." Race director2, "I don't care if you are a bishop." Me, "we will move if the police ask us." The police never asked.* Race director3, "lose the jackets!" Yelled out while our cheer team was positioning banner near the finish line.* A grandma removed sticker from grandson, "that's anti-choice."* Passed a guy during the race, "your jersey is disgusting." Prayed for him.As the largest team there (over 100), the local news (Fox) interviewed LIFE Runners, and the interview wasn't aired. The local news (NBC) interviewed teammate Julia Webb after she broke a world record, and the interview wasn't aired. The LIFE Runners witness and world record was shared by national Fox News on Thanksgiving morning. Inspired by our gratitude for God's gift of life, we the people must cheer for the least of these, "All In Christ for Pro-Life!"“But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you...” ~ Matthew 5:44